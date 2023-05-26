Lagos declares Monday, May 29 workfree day

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that Monday, May 29, 2023; will be observed as a work-free day by civil servants in the state.

This was made known in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Friday, in Ikeja.

The circular read in part,”It is hereby notified for general information that the inauguration ceremony of the 16th Governor of Lagos State, Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, is scheduled to hold on Monday May 29, 2023.

“To this end please note that Monday, May 29, 2023, would be observed as a work free day to ensure participation of the state public servants at the inauguration ceremony.”