Lagos arraigns Eze Ndigbo on terrorism charges

Lagos State government, yesterday, arraigned Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, Frederick Nkemdilim Nwajagu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), for alleged terrorism.

The defendant was arraigned on nine-count charges bordering on an attempt to commit acts of terrorism, participate in terrorism, meet to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism, and preparation to commit an act of terrorism.

According to a suit marked no: LD/21505C/2023, his offences contravene the provision of section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, among others.

The state’s counsel, Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Ogunsanya, who represented the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, informed the court to allow the defendant to take his plea.

The defendant denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the case to July 4 and 5, 2023, for trial.

Recall that Nwajagu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.