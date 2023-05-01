Kwara CP orders arrest of Inspector who drank to stupor

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama has ordered the arrest of an officer, a Police Inspector, who drank himself into a stupor.

Vanguard gathered that the police commissioner gave the directive following a repulsive video of the police inspector currently trending on social media platforms.

The affected Police Inspector in the state, Stephen Yohana, has been arrested and placed on observation to ascertain his mental status.

The said Police Inspector is serving in Share, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, yesterday, “The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State has been arrested.

“He’s identified and discovered to be currently undergoing medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health, as it was observed that his case was more medical than alcoholic.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment.”