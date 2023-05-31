Kwankwaso, Galadima, admonish new NNPP exco in Ogun to unite party

By Adeola Badru

The National leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 2023 presidential election, and a member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Buba Galadima have advised the newly appointed caretaker executive committee of the party in Ogun State led by its Chairman, Ibrahim Adekunle to ensure that they bring those that have left the party back due to mismanagement of the expelled former executives led by Sunday Oginni.

They maintained that by doing this together with other party chieftains in the state, they would be able to build a formidable party ahead of the next elections.

The duo gave the admonition yesterday, while the executive committee and the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo paid them a courtesy visit after the inauguration of the newly sworn-in Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf on the platform of the NNPP.

While speaking, Kwankwaso said they should return back home to spread out the party’s tentacles from the wards to local governments and the state whole.

The former governor of Kano State implored them to go back to the drawing board to bring back those that have left the party as well ensuring to bring in new members into the party in Ogun State.

He maintained that by having a governor, members of National and state assemblies in Kano State, the party is already gaining grounds and the feat should spread across the country particularly in Ogun State, where their governorship candidate, Ajadi has made a name for himself through his philanthropic gestures.

In the same vein, a member of the BOT, Buba Galadima encouraged them to continue to wax stronger in the state and not to allow the political challenge to affect their sagacity.

He urged them complement the feat they achieved in 2023 elections though solidify and unifying the party in the state so that by the next election NNPP will be party to reckon with and party to contend with.