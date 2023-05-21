Kunle Remi speaks on AMVCA snub as fans react to his outfit

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has reacted to the controversies surrounding nomination snub and his outfit at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA 2023.

The exclusion of Remi, the lead actor in Anikulapo, from the ninth edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, however, has sparked outrage among his fans and netizens.

Reacting to the development, Remi shared how he dressed for the event by sharing photos of his outfit on Instagram, saying, “I showed up to the AMVCA as KUNLE REMI in …”

Recall that Remi was omitted from the list of nominees for the prestigious prizes despite his indisputable significance in Kunle Afolayan’s epic drama, Anikulapo, which received 16 nominations.

Remi had discussed his omission from the awards in an interview with Your View.

The actor claimed that AMVCA does not belong to him and that he does not host the show. He asserted that his snub had no effect on him, his style, fame, or energy.

Remi stated that he remains unaffected by the snub, because his role as ‘Saro’ was accepted as a challenge rather than an award.

But, many believe Remi’s rejection was due to an interview he had granted earier, where he alleged that a senior colleague had attempted to seduce him into homosexuality.

Against this backgroud, some fans have expressed their support for the actor, commending him for his voice and bravery.

Meanwhile, aside from the controversy surrounding his nomination snub, Remi has been making headlines for his AMVCA outfit.

His fans have praised his choice of clothing, which includes a green two-piece suit with black lapels and a matching black shirt, spiced with black boots and sunglasses.

His outfit has also received criticisms from some fans, who believe it is too casual for the event, while others have criticized the actor for focusing on his outfit rather than the real issue at hand.