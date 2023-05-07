Kool It Down Production set to release debut project, The Will

By Ayo Onikoyi

Entertainment company, Kool It Down Production has been in the industry for over 20 years with countless success stories to their credit. Having done a lot in the music business the company ventures into movies and has just completed its first project, The Will.

The movie is to be released later this month and would be available on DVDs and YouTube for a wider reach.

The movie shares the tale of a wealthy man whose home begins to experience some challenges after a new member joins the family. Some physical facts led the wealthy man to take a drastic decision that his wife was not in support of. However, to further uncover the truth, he had to devise a means to bring his family together whilst conducting an underground investigation that led him to realize his assumptions were wrong.

According to the promotions manager of the movie, Olabanji Adelana, “We made this movie just to inform everyone out there that most times, physical evidence is never enough to draw a conclusion to a situation as it might just be a ploy to distract us from the actual fact. The movie is one that requires a lot of character switch so we needed people who could really interpret the roles smoothly hence our decision to star I.K Ogbonna and Zack Orji.”