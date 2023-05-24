Keyamo, a credit to our generation — Onoh

President-elect spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has commended his superior and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential campaign spokesman, Mr. Festus Kayamo (SAN) for his epoch valedictory speech as he bids farewell to the President Muhammadu-led Federal Executive Council. FEC.

Keyamo who is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment had on Wednesday made a valedictory speech in Abuja who described a brilliant, courageous and expository.

Keyamo in the valedictory speech had pleaded that the position for a Minister of state was not only unconstitutional, but breeds rancor and reduces the oath of office sworn-in by the Minister who is belittled as an assistant minister, suggesting the office of a Minister of State should be scrapped.

Keyamo also argued that most ministries could actually be broken down to two distinct ministries without any burden to the federal government, since all the infrastructure and personnel to take care of subdivided ministries are already in place and servicing the annexed Directorates that the ministers of state man.

Keyamo also said that the position of Minister of State has also rubbed off on some states where the assisting ministers have been appointed, noting that it has created some psychological effects on the affected states.

Reacting to Keyamo’s proposal, Onoh said: “I commend Keyamo for the rich insight in his valedictory speech. The speech has given an insight to one of the problems in Nigeria.

“Keyamo’s speech with the rich testament it contains shows that the Asiwaju’s incoming government will definitely stabilize Nigeria. I appreciate him for the service he gave to Nigeria in Buhari’s government, where he offered his intellect and time. In Asiwaju’s presidential campaign he gave us another side of his intellect.

“As we say farewell to our various positions, I’m proud to call you a brother, a wonderful 30years cherished friendship, a dependable friend. I’m glad i worked closely with him during the presidential campaign and as a brother you remain a credit to our generation. I urge that we take a very good insight from his advice contained in the valedictory speech. Keyamo is a credit to our generation as we all bid farewell to our various offices.”