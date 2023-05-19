KAP announces maiden creatives’ meet

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan Production, KAP, Film and Television Academy has announced its maiden Creative Meetup, scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at the KAP Hub in Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement by Gbemisola Afolabi-Ssygala, Marketing Lead for KAP Group, noted that the meet-up is an all-inclusive and immersive event for filmmakers, film enthusiasts, content creators and creatives.

“Its goal is to create a supportive and inspiring community of like-minded individuals with an interest in film making who can learn from each other and build meaningful relationships.

“The Meetup, on the theme “Content Creation, Collaboration and Co-opetition”, is to provide creatives with the required space to converge with like minds, watch and discuss movies, and network with industry professionals on a premium level.

“This edition will be featuring a panel discussion, keynote speech from the founder of KAP Film and Television Academy, Kunle Afolayan, and the screening of ‘Kongi’s Harvest’, a film adaptation of a play written by Wole Soyinka in 1965 with the same title,” the statement noted.

The invited guests and speakers include Ẹniola Adeoluwa (content creator), Tunde Kelani (veteran filmmaker), Sola Shobowale (actor), Oluchi Nsofor (filmmaker), and Adekunle Olopade (content creator).