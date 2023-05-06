K1 De Ultimate played key role in my career growth – Fuji act, Ishola

Wasiu Haruna Ishola

Fuji musician, Wasiu Haruna Ishola has credited the growth of his career to the impact of Wasiu Ayinde widely known as K1 De Ultimate.

According to Ishola who has a unique style of blending Apala with Fuji, “Wasiu Ayinde has continued to open doors for young talents through his endearing music style. Many of us who keyed into his song voice and performance style got fully accepted and loved by him. At several points of my visits to him, K1 would always give me more hints on music as well as share some career experiences with me. His influence in my career so far is immeasurable”.

Ishola, son of late Apala music legend Haruna Ishola and brother of music maestro Musiliu Haruna further said that musicians can advance globally by submitting themselves to more knowledge in technological advancements.

“The music industry continues to change and grow with fresher ideas. For us to key into global advancements and rejuvenated audience tastes, we musicians and composers must also submit ourselves for more knowledge as well as giving room for digital approaches- ranging from music administration to contents marketing and performance management among other areas”

Since forming his professional band in 1997, he has performed at several locations across the country and abroad. With stage name “L1”, he has three music albums to his credit; which are LAGUNJA, WITH TIME and APALA CLASSICS. Wasiu Haruna Ishola is an alumnus of Abusi Odumare Secondary School, Ijebu Igbo.