Breaking: May 29 presidential inauguration sacrosanct – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba said the May 29 presidential inauguration is sacrosanct.

The police chief stated this while briefing newmen in Abuja on Monday.

The IGP autioned political parties trying to foment trouble on May 29 presidential inauguration to stay off.

He assured that the force will do everything possible alongside other security operatives to defend democracy.

He stated, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations”.

He said the beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle:

“It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration,” he added.