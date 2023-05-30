Just in: DSS storms Lagos EFCC office, blocks officials from accessing building

Reports have emerged of the Department of the State Security Service, DSS, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A source whose identity was not disclosed told Premium Times that DSS blocked the whole building and placed an armoured tank at the front of the building. “They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away”, the source was reported to have said.

Both agencies according to reports have been in loggerhead with each other over the ownership of the building.

As of the time of this report, all the EFCC officials at the office in Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, were prevented from accessing the building by SSS officials.