JTF destroys illegally refined petroleum products in A’Ibom

A Joint Task Force comprising army formations from Port Harcourt, Eket and the Nigerian Navy in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, destroyed illegally refined petroleum products on Thursday in the state.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Samuel Akari, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

NAN reports that the operations were carried out at Esit Urua in Eket LGA and Ukpenekang in Ibeno LGA.

“Following a tip off, troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt and personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee, conducted a joint operation.

“JTF conducted a joint anti – illegal oil bunkering operation at Ukpenekang beach site in Ibeno LGA of Akwa Ibom on May 11,” he said.

He noted that during the operation, the team discovered one wooden boat, and 28 drums of suspected illegally refined Automative Gas Oil. (AGO) also known as diesel.

Akari further said that JTF discovered several drums of illegally refined AGO concealed in a warehouse at the beach site.

He, however, said that no arrest was made as the criminals flew into the busy on sighting the troops in the areas.

“All the illegally refined products were set ablaze. No arrest was made as the criminal elements fled into the bush on sighting the troops,” he said.

NAN reports that the two sites were set ablaze at the local government areas in the state.