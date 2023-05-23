John Wick 4: Everything to know as sequel streams

After surpassing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Chapter 4 is set to debut May 23 (today).

However, it will only premiere in select locations, which excludes India.

Here is, however, everything you need to know about the latest title in the series.

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick — and he’s joined by a few familiar faces. The Bowery King, played by Laurence Fishburne, has recovered from his “seven cuts” in John Wick: Chapter 3 and is a key player in helping Wick secure his freedom.

Also returning are two members of the New York Continental staff — Charon, depicted by Lance Reddick, and Winston, played by Ian McShan

The latest series is filmed worldwide, including Japan, Jordan, Germany and France.

New to the franchise is Bill Skarsgård. The seasoned actor plays a leading role in the fourth film as the Marquis de Gramon

Chad Stahelski maintains his role as the brain behind the direction of the film as he did for all three of the previous John Wick films.