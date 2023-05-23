Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos has proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez after four years together.

Reports reveal that Bezos and Sanchez were at the Cannes Film Festival currently going on in France, and got engaged on Monday.

According to the Independent, the couple were seen aboard the 59-year-old Amazon founder’s new $500m yacht, Koru, on vacation.

Bezos and his 53-year-old journalist first sparked engagement rumours when the former Good Day LA co-host was spotted wearing what appeared to be a large diamond engagement ring while aboard the yacht.

Both of them who took their relationship public in January 2019, have been married previously, with the Amazon CEO and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott divorcing in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

The couple share three sons and a daughter.

Sanchez, who was married to Patrick Whitesell, also has children of her own. She shares son Nikko with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan and daughter Eleanor with her ex-husband.

As of now, neither Bezos nor Sanchez have confirmed the news of their engagement.