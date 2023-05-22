Jay-Z, Beyonce pay $200m for costliest home in Carlifornia

Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z made a real estate purchase that has now broken previous price records for a home in California.

The pair dropped a whooping $200 million to buy a lavish Malibu mega-mansion, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California, according to TMZ.

The purchase of the 30,000-square-foot concrete compound is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country, right after a $238 million apartment in Central Park South in New York City, bought by hedge fund giant Ken Griffin in 2019.

Once Beyonce finishes her Renaissance World Tour, she will be able to return to her new luxury home, located on an 8-acre bluff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, also aptly nicknamed Billionaires’ Row.

Despite paying the exuberant price, the duo — who share three children: daughter Blue, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir— actually got a deal on the home, which was first listed for a hefty $295 million.

The L-shaped compound features vast concrete hallways as well as floor-to-ceiling glass panels as shown in photo taken by Morley Construction.

The expansive backyard boasts a pool and ends with a cliff that overlooks the beach.

The home, built with high concrete walls and offering plenty of space, was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who is also working on Kanye West’s Malibu home.

Ando is a Pritzker Prize winner known for his unique concrete structures in As

CREDIT: Daily Mail