‘Jay Jay: The Chosen One’ ranked most watched kids’ content in Nigeria, Ghana

Animated series, Jay Jay: The Chosen One has ranked as the most-watched kids’ content in Nigeria and Ghana.

The 13-part series which also charted in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda emerged as the most viewed kids’ content on Showmax ahead of international animation titles including Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Minions, Kung Fu Panda, and Despicable Me.

Speaking on the performance of the series that is based on the reimagined childhood of football legend, Augustine “Jay Jay” Okocha, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice said, “It is our first original animated series and we are happy at how well it has been received by our audiences.

“We remain unwavering on our commitment to providing premium, homegrown entertainment that can be enjoyed by every member of the family, and urge our subscribers to join us on this journey of discovery.”

The series follows the adventures of Austin, an 11-year-old Nigerian schoolboy who dreams of representing his school at a prestigious football tournament and discovers his extraordinary abilities to communicate with animals, using his “magic football” to protect them from poachers.