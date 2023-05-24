Japa: Youtuber Tiamiyu apologises over comment on BBC interview

Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, has apologised over his comment about Nigerian students studying in the United Kingdom in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Youtuber made the apology in a video he shared on his YouTube account on Wednesday, following the backlash he faced after the interview.

Tiamiyu, who is known for advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom, claimed that many of them were not looking for new qualifications, but to start a new life abroad.

Speaking in a video he shared on Wednesday morning, he apologised saying that he granted the interview to speak on the challenges that the black community genuinely face.

He said, “I am doing this from the reflections and the truthfulness of my heart that you have seen in the interview/ news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

“If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way at all, I am sorry, deeply and sincerely sorry.

“And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain that you feel, I feel even more, because if I meet you in person, if we were able to sit in the same space, probably engage, there is nothing in my heart for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me in the world know that this is what I have got.

“There is no other motivation than to grant an interview to speak on the challenges that we genuinely face as a black community back at home and also in the UK.”