Jamie Foxx out of hospital, recuperating from ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx has left hospital and is recuperating after suffering a “medical complication” last month.

The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed this on Instagram on Friday.

She also dismissed a report stating that his loved ones were preparing for the worst.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

She added, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Corinne shared the news of Foxx’s medical emergency on April 12. She did not specify the cause or nature of his condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”