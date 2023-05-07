JAMB: 15-year old Grundtvig student scores 353 and 99 in mathematics

A 15-year old student of Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra State, Master Daniyan Ayomide has received accolades for scoring 99% in Mathematics in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Daniyan who had 353 overall score was inducted into the school’s Star Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023 where he received a standing ovation from guests and students.

In a statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Chidinma Unigwe, it was learnt that Daniyan has been an outstanding student and it was little wonder he performed impressively in the just-concluded JAMB UTME.

In her words: “We are not surprised that Ayomide had an impressive score in the 2023 UTME, it is a well-deserved feat. He has been a high-flying student right from the day he gained admission into the school. Last year, he came first in the Senior Mathematics competition organised by Mathematics Association of Nigeria, MAN and also in the Mathematics and Science Olympiad.

“We are glad that the efforts by the school have continued to yield positively in the students. Last year, a Grundtvig student, Samuel Ozumba came third in Nigeria in JAMB’s UTME and we are delighted that this year, we are also leading. With the results we have seen so far over 30 of our students scored above 300 and none scored below 200.”

Grundtvig International Secondary School is known for her track record of excellence both in Nigeria and abroad. In 2020, the school received the Presidential Award as Overall Best Private Secondary School in Nigeria. The school has also received in 2018, the British Council’s Top in Nigeria Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award for producing the best student in Cambridge International Examinations English Language in Nigeria.