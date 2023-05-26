I’ve made over 10,000 songs – Singer Stanley Okorie

Veteran Nollywood soundtrack composer and singer, Stanley Okorie has claimed to have made over 10,000 songs in his career.

Okorie made this known while featuring as a guest on a recent episode of the Osikoya Speaks podcast hosted by Wonu Osikoya.

The ‘Billionaire (onye ji cash)’ crooner said for almost four years, he was making all the music in Nollywood.

Although, to him, this came at the expense of neglecting his family as he was flustered with deadlines to beat.

Okorie said, “For like four years, I was making all the music in Nollywood. I have made over 10,000 songs.

“It’s a lot. And believe me, it comes at a cost of negligence of some things. You don’t have time for a number of things because you are so focused on your art. You can’t go to birthdays because you have deadlines. You can’t do wedding anniversaries; that one was always pissing my wife off.”

On the possibility of a remade of his songs, the veteran singer admitted he is open to it but certainly, the remake won’t come from him.

He said that seeing people dancing and singing to his songs composed years ago only shows that ‘art is immortal’.