‘It was accidental’ says Congolese education minister after impregnating deputy

By Biodun Busari

The Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Tony Mwaba Kazadi has confessed that he impregnated his Deputy Minister, Aminata Namasia, describing it as “accidental.”

Local reports revealed that Kazadi and Namasia, despite being married, developed feelings for each other as they worked together in the DRC education ministry.

According to The Heritage Times, a DRC journalist, Lungila John took to Twitter to reveal the affair between both officials that led to the deputy education minister’s pregnancy.

The duo have come under heavy criticism from citizens of DRC, accusing them of reeking bad conduct and immorality.

Archy Lema, a citizen of DRC and a Twitter user said, DRC is a country of shame. She said Namasia has no education to give to any young lady in the country.

Another citizen of DRC said if politicians in the country, especially Kazadi and Namasia wanted to be referred to as “excellencies” or “honourables”, their conduct should have been more excellent and honourable, especially since they are very popular and wealthy, unlike other Congolese people.

The Heritage Times said Namasia was appointed the National Deputy Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education in the Democratic Republic Of Congo under Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde’s cabinet on April 12, 2021,