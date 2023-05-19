By Donu Kogbara

ON May 5, Professor Mark Nwagwu visited the University of Ibadan, UI, to beef up his already formidable academic credentials. He registered for a PhD in anthropology. Astonishingly, May 5 was his 86th birthday. Yes, EIGHTY SIXTH! UI is Nwagwu’s alma mater. He studied there as a youngster.

He was a professor of cell molecular biology there for 28 years; and when he showed up to fill out the registration form, the staff – no doubt impressed by his belief that it is never too late to improve yourself and learn something new – gathered around to heartily applaud him.

Prof Nwagwu also lectured at the Paul University in Awka for seven years and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science. An indigene of Imo State, he also happens to be a highly respected author of outstanding published poems, including the stylishly and intriguingly titled “Helen-Not-Of-Troy” and “Cat Man Dew”.

Prof produced four children with his beloved late wife, Helen; and I first encountered him earlier on this year when he contacted me via Facebook Messenger, having read a few of my Vanguard columns. He wanted to know whether I was the late Ignatius Kogbara’s daughter. When I told him that I was, he told me that he had met my father in 1959 (the year of my birth!) in Port Harcourt.

Nwagwu also told me that another distinguished professor from the South-East, Anya Oko Anya, a dear soulmate of Daddy’s, had contributed an introduction titled: “The Triple Helix: Of Love, Trust and Hope” to “Dreams Dance,” Nwagwu’s memoirs (published in 2022). In this essay, Anya acknowledged my father’s literary talent (he was a diplomat, politician, etc, who wrote poetry for pleasure).

An excerpt:-

“This raises in one’s mind the question of what is it in the Catholic Christian spirituality that encourages such exceptional men, philosophers, scientists and other sundry intellectuals to devote their life to the point which can move men to love beyond self?

“I cannot help but raise the question: Mark Nwagwu is the second in my experience of my friends whose sincerity and commitment to a life of grace and service has been beyond the normal.

The other friend with this Catholic Christian background is my late friend Ignatius Suage Kogbara. While Mark reveres his days at St. Patrick’s College, Calabar, Ignatius equally revered his days at the Holy Family College, Abak.

“Whatever it is that energises some men to such fierce loyalty must surely be the unshakeable foundation of trust and confidence in the other to a point of sacrificial giving with Christ the Master and Examplar – both are remarkable poets.”

I feel privileged to have encountered Prof Nwagwu. He is a great role model. His boundless energy and optimism put many younger people to shame. Nigeria needs more creative, humble, ethical and erudite citizens like him. On behalf of my entire family, I wish him and his offspring many, many, many more years of vitality and joy.

A grandson remembers

SEGUN Awolowo, the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area, posted this tribute on a social media platform earlier on this week; and it moved me to tears.

“On this day in 1987 Heaven gained an angel, and since then this day has been forever etched in my heart as the day in which my grandfather Chief Obafemi Awolowo passed on.

Over the years my unbearable grief has transformed into fond recollections of Papa and his life. In times when I’m down I’m comforted by his words. All week, two of his quotes have resonated with me.

The first goes:

“I must take the world as I find it: with its sprinkling of saints and its multitude of evil-doers, …; with its source of happiness and its tons of sorrow. My duty, therefore, is to view anything that may happen to me in this world with Christ-like calm and equanimity and to do all in my power to promote the progress and advancement of mankind”.

– from My March Through Prison, 1985

“Truly Papa took everything life threw at him in his stride; he made sure to stop and smell the roses when times were good and when things took unpleasant turns as they are known to do, he never wallowed; he instead searched for lessons to learn from his adversity. Papa embraced life in its entirety.

“I miss that about him, the solidness of his character. His ability to remain unfazed by challenges – this brings me to the second quote:

“It is, I think, enough for me to say that life itself is, from the cradle to the grave, a series of unbroken risks. I make no boast about this, but those who know me intimately will testify to the fact that I have never, at any time, shrunk from taking my full share of the risks which life, with its unending opportunities and vicissitudes, offers.”

– from Voice of Reason, 1981

“Papa was fearless, undaunted and prepared to face life head on, come what may, Papa was ready. His fearlessness rubbed off on anyone who came into close contact with him.

“I am proud to say that I am who I am because of who he was.

“Continue to rest in perfect peace Papa. Your memory will forever be immortalized in the hearts of those whose lives you touched.

#ObafemiAwolowo #RestInPeace #Rememberance #Anniversary #LoveNeverDies.

Apologies to Segun, who has not given me permission to make any political points linked to his grandpa’s legacy. But the tribute was posted in a public space, so I think it is OK for folks who are interested in comparing the past with the present to comment on how today’s Yoruba leaders measure up against Awolowo.

I was a fan of Awolowo’s, whom I regarded as highly principled. And I have to say that many individuals from all over Nigeria also hold him in high esteem and have told me that they do not understand how the Yoruba Nation has allowed itself to transition from being led by a man like Awolowo to being led by a man like Tinubu.