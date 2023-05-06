‘Invest in your appearance instead of buying cars’ — Daniel Regha hits Portable 

A popular Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has hit street rapper Portable, as he advised him to invest in his appearance instead of buys cars.

Regha’s advice comes just after Portable announced that he acquired his new ride, a Brabus G-Wagon, on social media.

Daniel Regha, who raised concern over the singer’s source of income, described Potable’s new ride as a complete waste.

He stated, “Portable should be investing in his appearance instead of cars; He reportedly has about 5 cars which includes two Range Rover Sports;

“…so adding a Brabus is a complete waste regardless of price or how he got it. How he’s making much money also needs to be investigated. No offense.”

The musician took to his Instagram page to share the news as he implored fans to join in to celebrate with him.

He shared photos and videos of his expensive new whip as he posed before it.

Portable noted that his God does not disappoint him and his new addition to his garage is a product of grace.

He wrote, “My People Make Una Help Me. Thank God 🙏 ZAZUU MOWADUPE 🙏🙏”