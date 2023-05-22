Incoming govt will build on success of economy, Dangote refinery – Buhari

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Muhammadu Buhari said the incoming government will build on the success of the Dangote refinery.

President Buhari gave this while speaking at the commissioning of the Dangote refinery, situated at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

He said, “I have confidence that my successor, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sustain the improvement in our economy and business environment and stress on the framework of our government partnership to accelerate the growth of our economic development.

“I am going to be leaving our economy in competent hands and I congratulate the Chairman and the board of directors and the management of Dangote Group for notable contribution to the industrialization of our economy and that of our continent,” he said.

Buhari, was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by the President/CEO, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, among other dignitaries.

Five African presidents are expected to attend the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery alongside President Buhari today (Monday).

The dignitaries are President Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, and President Mahamat Déby of Chad.

Others are President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who will deliver a goodwill message virtually, amongst other hosts of ambassadors.

Recall that the Dangote Group, in a statement Saturday on Twitter, had said the refinery will be churning out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.

The CEO Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Sanjay Gupta, stated that “everything in this plant by way of size is the first. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world”.

“There is no single column which can process 650,000 barrels per day anywhere else,” he stated.

