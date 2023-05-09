Inclusion: TheCable unveils disability-inclusive news App

By Juliet Umeh

To promote disability inclusion in Nigeria, an online newspaper, TheCable, on Tuesday, unveiled a Disability Inclusive News Application platform, DINA.

The app, which aligns with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, will also safeguard Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) against misinformation through Cable Check.

Speaking at the event, the Editor-in-Chief of TheCable, Kolapo Olapoju, who was represented by Ebunoluwa Olafusi, said that with TheCable DINA, Nigeria is 99 steps closer to the inclusive world.

Disability Rights Expert and Team Lead of Project Enable Africa, Olusola Owonikoko, commended the initiative, and said that there is a need to ensure that everyone is included.

He said: “Inclusion is crucial to sustainable development, and it is no longer a choice.

There is technology and there is assistive technology, if people with disabilities have access to assistive technology, that is the goal,” he added.

Similarly, while appreciating the online newspaper for the thoughtful initiative to bridge the gap between technology and disability, one of the persons living with visual impairments, Mr. Opeoluwa Ajibola, urged Nigerians, especially people living with disability, to download the app in order not to be left behind when it comes to news.

In his contribution, Executive Director of BudgIT, Seun Onogbinde, expressed satisfaction for the deliberate push to bridge the gap and promote the inclusivity agenda adding that “there is nothing called development if it is not inclusive.”

Onigbinde said, “we must be humble to realize we are not doing enough and must continue to learn; speed is crucial but inclusion is critical.”

ICT lead at Paradigm Initiative, Onyegbuna Angela, stressed that it is important to fill the existing gaps in digital inclusion and added that “collaborations, accessibility to inclusive tech, and affordability of this tech is crucial.”