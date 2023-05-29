Inauguration: My administration will discourage corruption – Tinubu

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that his administration will discourage corruption through the introduction of a credit culture.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his inaugural speech as the 16th President of Nigeria at the Eagle Square today (Monday).

The president said, “Our government will continue to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.”

Tinubu also suspended subsidy payments on fuel, adding that such an era is gone.

He said the 2023 Budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy payment is no longer justifiable.

Nigeria’s 16th president also promised a “unified exchange rate” and vowed to rid Nigeria of terrorism and criminality.