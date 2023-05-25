Inauguration: IGP beefs up security nationwide

….Fortifies Presidential Villa, Eagle Square for seamless inauguration ceremonies.

…All Land Borders, Seaports, Airports manned.

…Helicopters, Drones deployed for surveillance patrols Water Canons, APCs also to be deployed

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday said that as part of security arrangements for a seamless inauguration of the incoming administration on Monday, May 29, 2023, “Adequate personnel have been detailed to protect the Presidential Villa; provide security at and around the Eagle Square”

Also, adequate personnel have been detailed “to man all the Nigerian Borders, Seaports, and Airports, while others will equally be deployed to man the entry and exit points of the capital city, Abuja, and other critical government installations”.

Furthermore, the IGP said, “The NPF has also deployed all its serviceable helicopters and highly efficient drones for aerial surveillance in Abuja and its environs.

“All NPF serviceable water canons and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) will as well be deployed to man strategic places around the capital city”.

This disclosure was made just as the IGP warned “Nigerians who do not have any business around the Eagle Square vicinity during the ceremony to steer clear as security measures are emplaced to ensure serenity and orderliness.

He said, “Today, we are here to provide an update on the security plan developed by the Nigeria Police Force for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

“The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 29th at Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Since the conclusion of the 2023 General Elections and the announcement of the President-elect, security has been beefed up throughout the country.

“We have formed specific plans for the inauguration ceremony as contained in the operation order, which will provide enhanced protection while allowing invited guests well – meaning Nigerians, and International Community to witness the event.

“We work hand-in-hand and collaborate with all levels of government, private sectors, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of all citizens; and having a laudable and seamless inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police Force is mobilizing its operatives to provide a comprehensive security arrangement.

“Amongst these operatives are men drawn from the NPF Special Forces (SF), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Anti Bomb Squad (ATB), FIB-Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), NPF Medical, NPF Mounted Troops, and K9, among others.

“Police and other security operatives will be located along routes to and from the Inauguration Grounds.

“During the event, we will be taking rigorous safety measurements on the persons entering the venue, which include screenings and searches, and take charge of traffic control in collaboration with the protocol sub- committee of the transition committee to have seamless traffic flow.

“In line with the outlined activities to commemorate the Inauguration ceremony, there will be Jumat prayers on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Central Mosque, Abuja; Church Service on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Ecumenical Centre, and fireworks show at about 1201 hours on May 29, 2023 at the City Gate, Abuja.

“Nigerians are on this note advised not to panic due to the fireworks show. In view of the above, the Nigeria Police hereby warns Nigerians who do not have any business around the vicinity during the ceremony to steer clear as security measures are emplaced to ensure serenity and orderliness.

“The Police wishes to equally inform the general public that there will be diversions in the following areas: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal; Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square (Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp,

“Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower, and NNPC/NBS.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to cooperate with the Police for a seamless transition of power.

“The Inauguration ceremonies at all state levels have also been catered for, as the IGP has directed Command Commissioners of Police and other security agencies to carry out heavy deployments to fortify venues of the Inauguration Ceremonies in their various states.

“The overall Commander of this operation is the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba who will be assisted by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode and other co-opted heads of operations of other security agencies.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to adhere to the rules and regulations as regards the Inauguration.

“He also reminds good citizens of Nigeria to report any suspicious activity or persons to the Police or other relevant security agencies.

“The Police, therefore, warn non-state actors or any aggrieved groups or individuals to follow due process and the rule of law in seeking redress in their cases as the law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to subdue any confrontational or act of insecurity.

He added, “To ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians, we ask all citizens to support the Police and be law-abiding. NPF is committed to ensuring a safe and secure Nigeria before, during, and after the Inauguration.”