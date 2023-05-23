Inauguration: Arrest those making inciteful, treasonable statements, security agencies told

Mr Ade Omole, Director of the defunct Diaspora Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on security agencies to arrest those making inciteful and treasonable statements ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to comments by some members of the opposition parties on the social media for a halt of the inauguration.

Omole said such opposition members had also said that they may declare their candidate as the country’s president.

Omole, while decrying such comments said: ”No one can stop the inauguration of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect scheduled for May 29th.

”Tinubu’s inauguration is sacrosanct because it is fully backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No one can stop the inauguration at this point, we are aware of a few disgruntled elements posting inciteful and treasonable statements on social media.

“We are confident that the security agencies have the capacity to deal ruthlessly with any breach, and therefore call on them to arrest such persons immediately.”

Omole said that Tinubu won in a free, fair and credible election and was duly declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the electoral umpire, as provided by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

He added that progressives in the diaspora supported the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket and would support them to succeed in delivering a myriad of democratic dividends.

Omole added that Nigerians in the diaspora had started arriving the country for the epoch event and were looking forward to the inauguration of the 16th democratically-elected President of Nigeria.

He said that Nigerians in the diaspora who campaigned vigorously for Tinubu and other APC candidates, scored a few firsts during the campaign period.

According to him, they contributed to APC’s victory at the polls and have continued to add their voices to the defence of the mandate freely given to Tinubu by Nigerians on Feb. 25.

“Nigerians in the diaspora have been attending the election tribunal sittings to show support and they are preparing to participate not only at the inauguration, but be part of the Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

Omole thanked the international community for the congratulatory messages pouring in globally and assured of better bilateral relationships with the Nigerian government under Tinubu.

He also assured Heads of State travelling to Nigeria for the inauguration to expect a peaceful and successful inauguration which would conclude Nigeria’s transition process. (NAN)