Inauguration: Achonu hails Otti, promises Imo same victory

By Chris Onuoha

Imo State Labour Party Governorship candidate, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu has congratulated the Abia state new incumbent, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, describing his governorship victory as a victory for Labour Party and the entire discerning Nigerians.

He said this in a chat with Vanguard during the swearing-in ceremony of the new administration in Abia held Monday at Abia State capital, Umuahia.

The Labour Party flag bearer in Imo State mentioned that Dr Otti’s success at the polls and swearing-in indicate the wishes of Abia people, who are not pleased with the bad governance of the last administration, adding that people have waken up to the call for electing purposeful governance and credible person.

“I am glad that Labour Party’s mandate was not truncated in Abia, and also wishing that the last governorship elections conducted in other States where the party performed credibly would get their mandate back.

“This also points to the fact that Labour Party is making a huge impact in the country, especially in Igbo land, which will not be different in Imo State during the November governorship election where I am the flag bearer. No doubt, that Ndi-Imo are very ready to push bad governance out of Imo State.

“We are ready to replicate Abia success in Imo and we are leaving no stone unturn to that effect,” Achonu said.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Imo Influencers (CII), a pressure group that has thrown their weight behind Achonu, while congratulating the Abia State Governor, Otti has said that “peoples’ wish will always prevail,” noted Amb. Theo Chibueze, the coordinator of the group.

“We are very much concerned about truthful and impactful governance in Imo State. That is why we threw our weight behind a man with impeccable character, Sen. Athan Nneji Achonu (SANA) to do the job. We are very ready to support him till end and also convinced that he has the capacity to rescue Ndi-Imo from chess-game playing governor, Hope Uzodimma,” Chibueze said.