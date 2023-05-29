Inauguration 2023: Programme of event unveiled

With just about a few hours to the inauguration of Nigeria’s next president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the order of programme for the event has been released.

The programme details the handover activities of the outgoing president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

This also includes the activities that will see the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shetimma, take over the leadership of the nation.

See details of programme below:

PROGRAMME FOR THE SWEARING IN OF THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON MAY 29TH 20231.

1. Invited dignitaries to be seated at Eagles Square.

2. The President-elect and Vice President-elect arrive.

3. Outgoing President (PMB) and VP (PYO) arrive.

4. Outgoing VP takes his last salute.5. Outgoing President takes his last salute.6. Outgoing ADC hands over old military colours to the outgoing President.7. Prayers.8. CJN will be invited to swear in new VP.9. CJN swears in the new President and Commander in Chief of the Arned Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

10. Immediate Past President (PMB) hands over new colours to the new President & instrument of office.

11. Former President leaves for Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport enroute Katsina (using a different car that brought him to the venue).

12. PMB takes off for Katsina (With 001 for the last time).

13. The new President takes his first salute and inspects the Guards of Honour.

14. New President addresses the nation for the first time as President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

15. President drives to the Villa (using the official vehicle that brought PMB to the venue)

16. New President hosts visiting Presidents/ Head of State/ head of delegation/ Ambassadors / Development Partners/ former Ministers/ members of NASS especially.

17. In the evening, there will be a state banquet to toast to the new President.

18. Work starts on May 30, 2023.