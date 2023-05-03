IMSU suspends lecturer for slapping female student

IMSU

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Management of Imo State University, Owerri, has slammed an indefinite suspension on one of its lecturers, who allegedly slapped his female student, for coming to lecture behind schedule and failing to wear the departmental uniform.

Confirming the development in a press statement, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Ralph Njoku-Obi, described the lecturer’s action as “uncouth, barbaric and unbecoming”.

Part of the press release reads: “It has come to the notice of the Management of Imo State University, the viral video circulating around the globe, about the indecorous action of a lecturer of the University, Dr. Desmond Izunwanne, of the Physiology Department, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences of Imo State University, Owerri, against four students of the University.

“Management viewed the action of the lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of such a person occupying that position.

“At the end of Management meeting, held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Management approved the suspension of the lecturer, Dr. Desmond Izunwanne, till further notice and has set up a three-man Disciplinary Committee, to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behaviour.

“The general public and indeed, all Human Right Organizations, are hereby implored to allow the University to conduct a proper investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions, where necessary, in line with the staff conditions of service.

“Management will not accept any breach in the academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer, irrespective of how highly he is placed in the University and sincerely believe in rules of engagement, between lecturers and students. The University is on top of the game, as it affects the matter under review.”