I’m passionate about youths empowerment – Nnaji Tobias, Mr Tourism Nigeria 2023 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nnaji Chukwuka Tobias who was recently crowned Mr Tourism Nigeria, 2023 has revealed his major passion in life. According to the Electrical Engineering graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, giving back to his community is something that he had always looked forward to.

“I am passionate about empowering the young generation by helping them learn new skills that can set them up for a successful future. I believe that education is incredibly important, but I also know that many young people face obstacles when it comes to gaining practical experience or developing marketable skills. That’s why I want to start a pet project that focuses on helping the youth in my local community of Enugu State, Nigeria to learn a skill while they are pursuing their education.”

He also shared some of the challenges he encountered during the fierce competition that involved other handsome men.

“There were so many different areas that put me to the test; from the physical demands of the various challenges to the mental and emotional toll of being away from home and constantly pushing myself out of my comfort zone. If I had to pinpoint one specific challenge that really stood out to me, I would say it was the dance rehearsals. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love to dance and have always considered myself to be pretty good at it. But when I was asked to learn choreography for the competition, I quickly realized that I had a lot to learn.”