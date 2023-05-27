I’m passionate about developing our society – Akanni

By Rita Okoye

Gloria Akanni, a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment and Founder of The Eagle’s Foundation, is spearheading a transformative initiative to empower the youths of Makoko, a marginalized community in Lagos. With a profound passion for developing society and recognizing the potential of young individuals, Akanni has been committed to this cause for over two years.

On why she is embarking on the initiative, Akanni said:”One of my zeal has always been to engage the youth by annexing their potential and setting them up for more. This I do by training them in skills, business, productivity and leadership. I have been committed to that course for more than two years now.

“As a student of sociology at the University of Lagos, I am passionate about developing our society and the nation at large. Developing the marginalized in a society can bring about socioeconomic development to a country. As they are a big part of the country’s population. I got inspired to focus on digitalizing Makoko specifically as I do carry out a series of foundational projects there. During my numerous visit there, nothing beat the direct encounter I saw in the raw form of economic hardship

Makoko suffers from a lack of investment in infrastructure and services. The slum is in a flood-prone area, making it difficult to provide basic services such as electricity, water, and sanitation”.

With a deep commitment to this vision, Akanni has formulated a unique project titled “Digitalizing the Makoko Youth 1.0.”

This transformative project focuses on training Makoko’s youth in digital and entrepreneurship skills, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive within Nigeria and the global economy. By empowering these young individuals, the project aims to create a ripple effect that will positively impact their families and communities at large.

In alignment with the goal of Youth Entrepreneurship and skills acquisition development, the project also extends its support to the development of Makoko artisans. Akanni seeks to provide training on leveraging the internet for business expansion while offering financial assistance to skillful shoemakers, hairdressers, fashion designers, and other vocational professionals in the community.