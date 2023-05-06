I’m leaving in 22days, but available anytime you need troublemaker – El-Rufai 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said he will be leaving office in 22 days, but will be available anytime the people “need a troublemaker.”

El-Rufai stated this while commissioning the Gombe Geographic Information Systems service centre, on Saturday.

The governor also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of 550 Shongo Homes and Gardens under the Family Homes Fund in Gombe State.

He said, “I will be leaving in 22 days, but I will be available anytime you need a troublemaker.

“I will be in the private sector, I’m not going to be any chief of staff. I will take a break and advice people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya, if they need it.”

His comment comes as reaction to reports of him becoming the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai, however, said he won’t be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff after leaving office on May 29.

There have been speculations that El-Rufai was of those being considered for the position of the president-elect’s Chief of Staff.

However, El-Rufai said he would rather remain in the private sector while contributing to Nigeria’s development.