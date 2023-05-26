I’m focused on promoting gender equality – Oliver Nakakande

By Chioma Okoye

Oliver Nakakande, a renowned digital creator, supermodel, and philanthropist, has been making waves in the fashion and charity world for years. Born in Uganda on July 4th, she is a Business Management Marketing Hons graduate of Middlesex University Dubai and currently pursuing a Master of Science in Marketing Communications and Brand Management at the same institution.

Since her rise to fame, Oliver Nakakande has been a force to be reckoned with in the modelling industry. She has graced the runways of several global fashion events, including Dubai Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB. Her exceptional beauty and incredible style have gained recognition from high-profile fashion designers, which led to her collaborations with some of the major fashion brands in the industry.

In addition to her successful modelling career, Oliver Nakakande is also an accomplished philanthropist. In 2019, she founded the Oliver Nakakande Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the education and wellbeing of disadvantaged children in Uganda. Her foundation focuses on improving access to quality education, providing medical assistance, and promoting gender equality in her community.

Her charitable and fashion work has earned her accolades from various organizations. Recently, she was recognized by the Nelson Mandela African Leadership Institute for her contributions to education and philanthropy in Africa.

Despite her busy schedule, she is currently committed to pursuing her Master of Science in Marketing Communications and Brand Management at Middlesex University. Oliver’s research focuses on topics like communication, branding, and consumer behaviour, all aimed at utilizing her influence in branding and marketing industries to create positive social change.

Oliver Nakakande is not just a fashion icon but also a force of compassion, an inspiration to millions of people worldwide. Her work in modelling and philanthropy has made her a unique and respectable person in society, breaking barriers and serving as a catalyst for change in her homeland, Uganda, and beyond.