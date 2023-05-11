Illegal dumpsite: Lagos nabs 30 suspects

File Photo.

…as LAWMA dislodges scavengers, miscreants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The enforcement unit of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has apprehended 30 suspects caught engaging in indiscriminate waste disposal at various locations in Ipaja, Ikate-Surulere, area of the state.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the suspect who were arrested during the enforcement operations across the state would soon be prosecuted accordingly.

Odunmboni added that LAWMA team, also dismantled shanties and illegal structures in the process.

He said the agency has launched a robust operation to dislodge scavengers and miscreants from illegal dumpsites across neighbourhoods in the city, for a cleaner and healthier environment.

“In the past few days, the LAWMA enforcement team has been routinely patrolling neighborhoods across the state, notorious for illegal refuse dumping and the presence of scavengers, rummaging through waste piles, contributing to littering and unsightly landscapes and public spaces,” LAWMA boss stated.

He said, “The activities of scavengers and miscreants not only deface our cities but also pose serious health hazards to residents.

“It is disheartening to see some individuals engaging in indiscriminate disposal because they do not want to pay for waste services.

“This behavior undermines the efforts of LAWMA and hampers our progress towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment.”

Odunmboni stressed the need for residents to take responsibility for their waste and participate actively in proper waste management practices.

He urged them to utilise services of Provate Sector Participants, PSP operators, to ensure scheduled collection of their waste, as well as taking advantage of various waste recycling initiatives introduced by the authority.

“To achieve a cleaner and healthier city, it is crucial for residents to play their part in waste management. LAWMA, through PSP operators, is working relentlessly to ensure efficient waste collection services, and we urge residents to take advantage of these services.

“By properly sorting and disposing of waste, we can establish a better quality of life for everyone,” LAWMA boss stressed.

Odumboni stated further, that the agency had continued to embark on awareness campaigns alongside the enforcement operations, to educate residents on the importance of proper waste management, adding that the advocacy drive included community engagements, door-to-door visits, among others.

He called on residents to support efforts of the authority, by adhering to waste management guidelines, adding that, with concerted efforts of the agency and active participation of residents, the state would witness a significant improvement in waste management, resulting in a cleaner and healthier environment for all.