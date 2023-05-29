I’ll build on foundation laid four years ago – Abiodun

…. approves release of 49 convicts

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday promised to build on the foundation that his government has laid in the past four years for the continued socio-economic development of the State.

The governor, who noted that though his administration might have not met the expectations of indigenes and residents of the State during his first term in office, assured that his government would work harder for the betterment of the State and its people in the next four years.

Abiodun who said this while delivering his speech after being sworn-in for another term of four years as the governor of the State, disclosed that, “his government will develop new policies and reinvent the creative will to succeed”.

He said, “we do not promise to do everything. We do not even pretend to have all the solutions to all the problems of the State. But we are irrevocably committed to making a difference and fulfilling all our promises whilst being inclusive, participatory, responsive and consultative”.

“Over the next four years, this administration will move on speedily to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. In the last four years, we laid the foundation for our shared prosperity. We have covered a lot of grounds, but there is more work to be done . Time is of the essence, and our people must see our commitment and sincerity regarding their security, peace, their wellness, and wellbeing. Our goal is to create a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive future for all residents”.

“To achieve this vision, we will focus more on several key areas of the economy. We will continue to implement our ISEYA development agenda. We will complete all on-going infrastructure projects, such as roads Our agro cargo / commercial airport, achieve our set target in the health sector of 236 PHCs, and the housing sector by ensuring we provide 6000 affordable housing units . We will be fully implementing e-learning in our public schools whilst continuing with the reconstruction of schools and provision of furniture”.

“We will be collaborating with Lagos State in leveraging on the blue and red lane rail lines by investing in their extensions into Ogun State for the efficient transportation of people, goods and services. We will be constructing a dry port at Kajola and a logistics hub at Wasinmi in collaboration with the private sector. We believe these will not only increase our ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index, but will also create jobs for thousands of our youth and sustain the momentum we have achieved as the industrial capital of Nigeria”.

“We will commence the implementation of some other initiatives like LIGHT-UP OGUN Project taking advantage of the constitutional amendment so we provide uninterrupted power supply to our major cities by collaborating again with the private sector. We will launching in June 2023 our e-Mobility and Gas Mobility Projects through which our mass transport systems will be powered by electricity and gas, the reduction in carbon emissions in our State and earn us carbon credit as we join other advanced countries in going green”.

“Our administration will be prioritizing the provision and supply of potable water to our cities and towns . Having carried out a major overhaul of the Arakanga Water Works to sustain the provision of water available for the people of Abeokuta and its environs we will now focus on reticulation and other creative options of supply in water to our major town and cities” .

“We have begun discussion on exploration of the oil prospects in our State in Tongeji Island and Olokola and are confident that very soon our state will be joining the league of oil producing states”.

“We will continue to implement Mr President’s eat what your and grow what you eat policy and achieve our resolve to become the food basket of the nation, by supporting our farmers and sustaining our current initiatives like the anchor borrowers scheme amongst others”

“Ogun State will be hosting the 2024 National Sports Festival. This festival will give some of our teeming youth the opportunity to showcase their talent, and will provide a veritable ground to discover more youth from the State who will beat world records like Tobi Amusan .

“Our State will continue to work towards achieving much higher levels of growth, especially by harnessing our demographic nuances so that the average Ogun citizen can truly feel the impact of planned economic growth and development”.

“In this regard, we have introduced Policy initiatives and reforms so government can be more efficient . We will continue to build on these so as to sustain our investment drive and maintain our position as the investor /industrial destination of choice .We will continue to develop our human capital through greater investment in qualitative education, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship

Independence of Other Arms of Government”.

“Our administration will deepen our commitments towards the independence of the two other arms of government; the legislature and judiciary, respectively, within the ambits of the best and globally accepted interpretations of the principle of Separation of Powers, keeping sight of our duty to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. Therefore, the executive arm will continue to work to collaborate with these two other arms of government and guarantee their respective integrity”.

“We believe the legislature should play its constitutional roles. We will also respect the Ogun State Judiciary, and we will assist the institution to reform and reposition itself for the challenges of the 21st century, especially as a significant driver of our investment drive”.

The governor, during the swearing-in announced the immediate release of 49 convicts who are currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across the State.

He said, “the Constitution of Nigeria allows me to exercise a prerogative to pardon anybody connected to or convicted of an offence in Ogun State. Thus, having received the guidance from the Council set up to advise me on this prerogative, I have signed the appropriate warrant ordering the immediate release of 49 convicts who are currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across Ogun State. I have also signed a warrant ordering that the death sentences imposed on 3 death row convicts be immediately converted to prison sentences”.

“The convicts who have received this gesture today, are inmates who have served long prison sentences with some having been in prison for more than 20 years. At least two of these convicts have serious medical conditions, such as tuberculosis and HIV which even render them a health hazard to the prison community. Three of these convicts are over 60 years old, with one being 84 years old”. Others already have less than two years of their sentences to serve anyway”.