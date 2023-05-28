Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has formally dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Governor announced the formal dissolution after presiding over the last session of the Council held at the New Government House Umuahia on Sunday.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu thanked Council members for their dedication to service and diligence in carrying out their assignments.

The statement quoted Ikpeazu as saying that while he “will share with members of the Council the successes of his administration, he will accept responsibility for their failures.”

Ikpeazu wished them well in their future endeavours.