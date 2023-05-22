Ignorance key factor to irregular migrations – Babandede

…. Urges Nigerians to go through the right channel to avoid being victimized

By Favour Ulebor

Judging from the recurrent crises of stranded Nigerians in other parts of the world, former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Muhammed Babandede, on Monday, said ignorance is a key factor that has enhanced irregular migrations in Nigeria.

He said that most persons who left the country without going through the right channel, was not well informed of its repercussions.

Muhammed said this while addressing journalists at a two-day workshop on Sensitisation Strategy and Reportage on Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons organised by Journalist for Migration, JIFORM, in partnership with the Nigeria German Center for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, which held in Abuja.

Babandede also urged Nigerians intending to travel abroad for greener pastures to go through regular channels to avoid being victimised.

He said Migration in itself is not a crime and in fact contributes to nations economy but it must be done right by getting all the necessary documents before embarking on such a trip.

He said “We need to stop irregular migration and trafficking in persons by reporting the good side of Nigeria instead of focusing on the negative aspects.

“Ignorance is a very key factor when it comes to trafficking in persons and the media is that critical to driver in fighting trafficking in persons.

“I expect professional reporting about after this workshop. Don’t show the people that Europe is paradise, we must promote heroism”.

He urged journalists to employ professionalism while covering Human based reports.

JIFORM President, Dr. Ajibola Abayomi, said that Journalists must endeavor to track illicit funds kept by person’s involved in human trafficking, while placing premium value on facts.

National Press Officer of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoya, urged journalist to observe the ethics of their profession, national interest and the protection of the dignity and privacy of victims of irregular migration and trafficking in persons while reporting.