Igini: Court adjourns libel suit against Edo APC chairman, others

By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, yesterday, adjourned the N5 billion libel suit instituted by the former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa-Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, against the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Col. David Imuse (retd) and others until June 29 for continuation of hearing.

Trial judge, Justice Vestee Eboreimen, adjourned the suit after the counsel to the 3rd defendant, Chief Daniel Ogbodo, cross-examined the second witness, who was called to testify by the claimant.

Ogbodo, who also held brief for counsel to the 2nd defendant, had asked the witness, Anthony Ero, if he was present at the conference addressed by Imuse, which he responded in the negative, but that he watched it on Channels Television.

After watching the video, Ero said: “I have known Mike very well but the publications seem to portray him as a corrupt person, irresponsible and crooked electoral man.

“It is at variance with where Mike belongs, the civil society which was championing electoral reforms and from where he was appointed REC.”

Meanwhile, counsel to the claimant, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, yesterday, moved a motion to regularise Form 6, which he said was filed long ago.