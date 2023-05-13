‘If you remove church, Nigeria ‘ll collapse’ — RCCG

…As Adeboye performs the dedication of ‘Jesus House’ building in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has dedicated a new church building in Abuja, named ‘Jesus House’, in a ceremony presided over by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The dedication ceremony, which took place on Saturday, was a grand affair attended by thousands of RCCG members and dignitaries from across the country.

The newly completed church building, located in the Durumi area of Abuja, is a magnificent 5-storey facility that can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers at once.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, the Pastor-in-Charge of the ‘Jesus House’ parish in Abuja, Major-Gen. Pat Akem-Vingir (rtd), highlighted the importance of the church in Nigeria’s social and economic fabric.

“If you remove the church from Nigeria, the country will collapse. People may deny it, but I am saying it unapologetically.

“If the church were not in Nigeria doing what it is doing; serving as the light of the world and as the salt of the earth, the degradation would have been more than we can imagine.

“70% of the country is youthful. You can’t allow that kind of generation to be wasted. The church is a place where they can find hope, direction and purpose,” he said.

In a brief speech during the dedication ceremony, Pastor Adeboye, who was flanked on both sides by his wife, Pastor Mrs Foluke Adeboye, and the RCCG Continental Overseer, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, expressed his gratitude to God for the completion of the project.

“We thank God for this great day, and for the successful completion of this wonderful edifice. We pray that this building will be a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come,” he said.

The dedication ceremony featured a series of performances by RCCG’s choir, as well as speeches by Mrs Adeboye, senior officials of the church, and other dignitaries.

Among those in attendance were the former Lagos state Commissioner of Police and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (rtd), Pastor Marvel Akpoyibo, who said this new church building is a testament to RCCG’s commitment to the spiritual and physical well-being of the people.

The dedication ceremony culminated in a prayer by Pastor Adeboye, who prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of RCCG, its members and the nation at large.

“We pray that this church building will be a source of blessing to all who enter it and that it will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the afflicted and a place of worship for generations to come,” he said