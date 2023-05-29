Idris sworn in as Kebbi Governor, pledges to rebuild state 

By Haruna Aliyu

The newly sworn in governor of Kebbi state, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, has pledged to rebuild the state within four years of his administration.

He said he would not betray the trust and burden of leadership given to him by people of Kebbi state. He added that elections are over, noting that it’s time for governance without malice, hatred and victimization.

Idris noted that he would run an all-inclusive government as he intends to return governance to the people of Kebbi state.