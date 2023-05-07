I was slapped for speaking in tongues – 14-yr-old gospel singer recounts ordeal with record label

By Efosa Taiwo

14-year-old gospel artiste, Daniel Monday Akpan who goes by the stage name, Great Daniel has revealed how he was slapped four times for speaking in tongues on stage by an executive of his former record label, EeZee Concept.

Great Daniel had recently announced his separation from the record label on his Facebook page without disclosing the reason.

However, in an exclusive interview with VANGUARD, the Akwa-Ibom-born singer disclosed that unfair treatment from the record label led him to part ways with them.

He said, “I went for a programme at Abia state, I spoke in tongues while on stage, and when we got to our hotel room, he [vice-president of the record label] was asking me why I spoke in tongues on stage. He shouted at me. I was trying to explain to him that it was not my fault, I was led by the Holy Spirit, the next thing, he gave me the first slap, the second slap, the third slap, the fourth slap, and I started crying because my parents weren’t with me, they were in Lagos state. I didn’t have anyone, so I came back to Lagos state.”

He also revealed that as a result of the fallout, the record label who had been sponsoring his education, cut him off from school and instead employed a home lesson teacher who taught him only three subjects out of nine he takes in school.

He said, “It was my first term in SS2, I dropped out from school, and I stayed at home for four months while my classmates were at school studying. They [record label] just stopped me from going to school, saying they will be bringing a home lesson teacher to take me at home because of security reasons.”

Daniel added he believed that God is going to take him places, especially now that he is about to embark on an independent music journey.