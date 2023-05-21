I want to play for Man Utd or Man City — Gift Orban

Orban

Nigerian striker Gift Orban has said that he is open to a move to Manchester United, Manchester City, or Liverpool. Orban has been superb for Gent since his transfer from Norwegian club Stabaek to Gent in January, taking Belgium by storm, scoring 19 goals in 19 appearances for the Buffaloes.

Since January, the 20-year-old star has scored three hattricks, and he has not shown any sign of slowing down.

Orban has been linked to some clubs abroad, with Leeds United and Barcelona in the mix. The former Stabaek forward has revealed the English clubs he would like to play for. “My ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League. Man United, Liverpool, Man City,” Orban told Sporza.