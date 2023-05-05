‘I thought we had a day off,’ Messi apologises for Saudi trip

By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi has apologised to Paris Saint Germain and his teammates after being suspended for making an ‘unauthorised’ trip to Saudi Arabia.

Recall that Messi was suspended for two weeks after making a trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad.

“I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been happening in previous weeks. I had this trip organised and I couldn’t cancel it, I had already cancelled it before,” Messi said in a video on his Instagram account.

“I apologise to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” added the Argentina forward.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier earlier on Friday that he had nothing to do with the club’s decision to suspend Messi who will miss the next two matches at Troyes and home to Ajaccio.

The league leaders are five points clear of Olympique de Marseille with five matches left in the season.