I like using art as a tool to change society -Jude Idada

By Benjamin Njoku

A Canada-based Nigerian award-winning filmmaker Jude Idada, whose full length feature film, “Kofa” got two nominations in Best Actor in Drama category(Daniel Etim-Effiong) and Best Supporting Actress (Gina Castel) in the forthcoming Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCAs, has revealed why he ventured into the production of this kind of movie that reverberates the society.

According to him, “I like to use art as a tool to change society.”

Idada, who’s also a Nigeria Prize for Literature winner described “Kofa” as ‘a solution driven movie of all time.’

He held a press-preview of the movie last week at FilmOne, Imax in Lekki, Lagos where the movie got a standing ovation after its screening.

“Kofa” is an engaging psychological thriller about a group of eight people in their underwears who wake up to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there in order to marshal out a plan, evade the armed man and escape.

Idada delved into a subject matter that many filmmakers shy away from. Terrorism is a tropical issue in Nigeria that needs to be addressed , and Idada tackling the monster in his new film is bravery and a welcome development. The leader of terrorists was set up by his politician friend who brought a virgin to him for marriage. But unknown to him, the virgin was on a mission to kill him.

Kofa is expository, rich and at the same time treating tropical issues in society.

The movie starred the likes of Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Shawn Faqua, Charles Etubiebi, Gina Castel, Udoka Oyeka, Bucci Franklin. Others are Lucy Ameh, Carol King, Afeez Oyetoro, Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba, Paul Utomi, Femi Olayiwole, Folu Ogunkeye, Kiki Omeili, Wale Ojo, Eucharia Okoye, and Kola “Aderupoko” Olaiya.

“Kofa is proof that once your heart and mind are in the right place, the impossible becomes possible. We made this film with love, grit, perseverance, and belief,” Idada added.