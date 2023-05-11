‘I like moin-moin, Fela’ — Lady Danbury of ‘Queen Charlotte’ reveals

By Efosa Taiwo

American actress, Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas who played the young Agatha Danbury in Netflix popular series Queen Charlotte, has revealed some of the Nigerian things she likes.

Arsema, who is half-Ethiopian half-Nigerian, disclosed this during an interview with the Naija Netflix team.

In the interview, she expressed her love for Nigerian culture, and the Nigerian youths.

‘My favourite Nigerian dish is moin-moin (steamed bean pudding). I don’t know why, maybe its the spiciness or the fact that I can eat it anytime of the day and it just works. It is the seasoning. It is the chef’s kiss.

‘Hmmmm… my favourite Naija music is, I mean there is a photo of Fela Kuti right there. I’m thinking WATER. I just listened to it as I was getting ready today. There is something about the jazz, the rock n roll. And Fela Kuti is like my favourite type of artistic revolutionary’.

When asked who her favourite Nigerian authors are, she mentioned ‘Abiola Bello and Eloghosa Osunde’.

She also expressed her admiration for Genevieve Nnaji, describing her as an amazing actress.