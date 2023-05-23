I left our $60m house to sleep in my friend’s studio – Davido

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reflected on the early days of his career and how he ran away from his dad’s $60 million mansion in Lagos to live in his friend’s studio.

Davido noted how many think because of his wealthy background, he didn’t have to struglled to become successful in the music industry.

He stated this in a recent interview with Real 92.3 FM, Atlanta.

Davido said, “People don’t really know about my past like the early part of my career. What was difficult for me was coming from a very wealthy background. Everybody just felt like, ‘Nah, his dad…This is money’. I dropped several records before they had to agree like, ‘Okay, he is actually good.’

“You know people love the grass to grace story. Everybody loves the story of ‘I was down bad, now I’m up.’ I had never been really down bad. But I was passionate [about music]. We had a $60million-house in Nigeria that I ran away from; I was sleeping in my friend’s studio, hot. They were looking at me crazy like ‘Bro, you better go home.’ I said, ‘I’m not going home.”

The singer said he refused to go back home because he would be locked up t from doing music.