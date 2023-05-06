I haven’t dumped my acting career – Ijeoma Imoh

By Benjamin Njoku

Ijeoma Imoh has been missing on the big screen in recent times, and the reason is that the sultry actress has found a second career in catering. But the Arochukwu, Abia State-born actress believes her acting career is on course.

Though she’s making fortunes out of her catering business, Imoh who used to be the favourite of many producers and directors back in the days said she didn’t want to put all her eggs in one basket.

“That’s why it looks as if I have dumped my acting career for catering business. I am still acting, in fact, I starred in a recent Yoruba film, ” the actress enthused.

In an Instagram post, Imoh wrote: “ I’ll never cease to reintroduce myself for the benefit of those who do not know me or those who have forgotten. I am Ijeoma Imoh “The Caterer”….MD/CEO HomiiL’s Kitchen. A subsidiary of HomiiL Global Limited…

“With all humility, I beg you to kindly patronize and keep us in business. We make traditional delicacies with authentic recipes for your indoor and outdoor events/gatherings.”

Recall that Imoh who started out as a model delved into acting at a very young age.