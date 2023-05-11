Human Humanity releases new single ‘Zhero’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Emerging Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Eneyi Fred Jackson, a.k.a Human Humanity has released a comeback single titled “Zhero”.

Human Humanity is a native of Southern Ijaw Iga local government area in Bayelsa State. The young talented artiste started his craft in Lagos, State Nigeria. He got his career inspiration for this brilliant tune from the legendary Afrobeat maestro, Burna Boy and Stone Bwoy

The single titled ‘Zhero’ is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and sub-genre that reflects heavily on the healing from a traumatic childhood experience, struggles, betrayals and hate. The music is meant to bring consciousness to the fact that things can move from nothing to something.

Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new single that was released recently titled ‘Zhero’ is an entertaining song which I dedicate to my fans around the world. The song was inspired by the almighty God, and is meant to encourage my fans to get to their hustle and grind from nothing to something”..

The single has since been getting massive airplay on several digital platforms and radio stations nationwide.